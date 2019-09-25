Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,165 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 14.77% of Cable One worth $987,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cable One by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total transaction of $831,021.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 price target (up previously from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 price target on Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.20.

NYSE:CABO traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,257.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,880. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $767.15 and a 12-month high of $1,321.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,262.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,138.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.65 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.