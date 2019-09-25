Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $794.64 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.64% of Accenture worth $794,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after acquiring an additional 909,318 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $15,355,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,051,000 after acquiring an additional 713,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Accenture by 71.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,659,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.56.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.76. 2,025,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

