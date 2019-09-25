Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,502,958 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 164.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502,958 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.52% of Analog Devices worth $636,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 820,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Analog Devices by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.91. 161,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,639. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,230,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $815,963.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,920,325. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.