Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 183,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 171.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 941,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 22.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,878,000 after purchasing an additional 274,145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,418,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,728,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

MKSI traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.17. The stock had a trading volume of 324,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $103.86.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.27 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

