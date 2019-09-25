Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $611,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 564 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $27.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,245.94. 1,345,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,196.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,172.07. The stock has a market cap of $863.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

