Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 53,740 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises about 0.9% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,295,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,368,000 after buying an additional 2,292,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,930,000 after purchasing an additional 743,359 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,954,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,851,000 after purchasing an additional 620,850 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,031,000 after purchasing an additional 477,217 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,816,000 after purchasing an additional 311,322 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. 691,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

