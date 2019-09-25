Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.5% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3,692.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 125,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,352 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 246,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,846 shares of company stock worth $9,395,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.68. 2,372,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.10.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

