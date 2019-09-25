Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 501.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 549,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $32.56.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.1945 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

