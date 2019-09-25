Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $314,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $102,187,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $43,862,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,945,000 after purchasing an additional 229,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,831,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,499,000 after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $15,626,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.89. 544,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,818. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.