Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,893 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,893 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Imperial Capital set a $451.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura lowered their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of NFLX traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.75. 11,176,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,171. The company has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $386.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,191 shares of company stock worth $44,831,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.