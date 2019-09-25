PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 15th

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

TSE:PSK traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$15.71 and a one year high of C$24.22.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSK shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. GMP Securities reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.16.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.