Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in WEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in WEX by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in WEX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in WEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,426. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.81. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.49 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

