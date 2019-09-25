Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $164,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in ANSYS by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANSS opened at $214.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.93 and a 200 day moving average of $197.51. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $220.82.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
