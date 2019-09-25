Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will report sales of $79.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.50 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $61.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year sales of $314.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.96 million to $315.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $406.02 million, with estimates ranging from $391.84 million to $411.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PS shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other news, insider Frederick Onion bought 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $515,700.00. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 29,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $911,328.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 74,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,906 and sold 146,426 shares valued at $4,177,217. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,996 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 38.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 65.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,958 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at about $94,480,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. 2,013,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,731. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

