Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.00

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.00 and traded as low as $21.32. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.34.
Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 21.35%.
About Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)
Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.
