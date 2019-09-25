Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.00

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.00 and traded as low as $21.32. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 21.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 119,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.