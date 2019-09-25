Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0007 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. Pivot Token has a market cap of $3.81 million and $463,858.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00187084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.01012094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020247 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00085998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

