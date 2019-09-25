Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the oil and gas development company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.79. 63,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $189.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.62.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.