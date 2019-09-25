PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Shares Down 2.1%

PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGENY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PIGEON CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PIGEON CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

