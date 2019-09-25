Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. 3,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

