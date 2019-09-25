Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 350,876 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350,876 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $46,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,547,000 after acquiring an additional 448,395 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $87.14. 415,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $106.61. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

