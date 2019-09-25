Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 24,484 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,484 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $55,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

ABBV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,071. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart bought 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,189.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 143,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

