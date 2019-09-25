Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 424.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,037 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $51,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $137,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 10,510.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,567,000 after acquiring an additional 378,912 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.7% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 19.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 632,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,796.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Clorox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.23.

CLX traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.33. The stock had a trading volume of 191,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,668. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. Clorox Co has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $167.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.01 and a 200-day moving average of $156.02.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

