Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.62 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, IDAX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Phore has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $48,872.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,743,599 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

