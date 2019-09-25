Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.14. 13,516,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,264,480. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

