Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of PVL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. 2,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Permianville Royalty Trust will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.