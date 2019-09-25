Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a 0.04340 dividend on Friday, September 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. 741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,969. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $230.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.52% and a return on equity of 4,958.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.