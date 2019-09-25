Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0379 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a market capitalization of $38,073.00 and $394.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 61.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,125,631 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,798 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

