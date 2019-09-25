Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,229 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,063. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

