Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Invests $476,000 in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Solar Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

