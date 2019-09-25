Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 3,263 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

