Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCG Advisors LP grew its position in Mastercard by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.14. 600,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,110. The firm has a market cap of $275.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.79. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total value of $2,211,773.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,047 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,493.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $2,194,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,173,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,957,728,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,457 shares of company stock worth $40,747,113. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

