Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 74.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

In related news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,143.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Clair Keith St sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $205,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,090. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. 55,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,823. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

