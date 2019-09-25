PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on PBF Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $82.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. PBF Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Berriman Davis acquired 5,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,732 shares in the company, valued at $350,916.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $137,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 76,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Read More: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.