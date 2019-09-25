Payfair (PFR) Price Down 24.6% This Week

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $19,654.00 and $429.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Payfair Profile

Payfair launched on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,008,528 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

