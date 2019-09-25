Patron (PAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $593.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $31,519.00 and $593.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, Exrates and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00189302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.01013798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00086209 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,695,232 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, Exrates, HitBTC, CoinBene, IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

