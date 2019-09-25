Partnerre (NYSE:PRE.PH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Partnerre Ltd (NYSE:PRE.PH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.09. Partnerre shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 1,876 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22.

About Partnerre (NYSE:PRE.PH)

PartnerRe Ltd. is the holding company engaged in the international reinsurance and insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Non-life, Life and Health, and Corporate and Other. The Non-life segment’s operations are classified as North America, Global (Non-U.S.) Property and Casualty (Global (Non-U.S.) P&C), Global Specialty and Catastrophe.

