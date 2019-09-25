Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.13. Panoro Minerals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Panoro Minerals Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

