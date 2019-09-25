PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. 355,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,208. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.71 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

