Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. 13,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,856. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $28,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.