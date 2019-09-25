Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 11%

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was down 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.00, approximately 4,940,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 1,616,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $861.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 140.68%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 291.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.