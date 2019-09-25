Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEARCA:RTL)

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2552 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
RTL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $28.65.
About Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF
Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.