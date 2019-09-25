Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEARCA:RTL)

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2552 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

RTL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

About Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF

iShares Retail Real Estate Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the retail property real estate sector of the United States equity market.

