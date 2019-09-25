OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.22

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.22 and traded as high as $37.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 509 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $419.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 129.68% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

