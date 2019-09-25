Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989,718 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2,952.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $169,203,000 after buying an additional 2,872,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Oracle by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $474,866,000 after buying an additional 2,286,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after buying an additional 2,146,084 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP W Corey West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 985,143 shares of company stock valued at $52,356,709. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.49.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.48. 4,490,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,769,480. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

