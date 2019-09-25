ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Position Trimmed by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $35,255,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $344,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.87. 244,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,697. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $95.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

