OHA Investment Corp (NASDAQ:OHAI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

OHA Investment Corp (NASDAQ:OHAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

OHA Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of OHAI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 16,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,775. OHA Investment has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter. OHA Investment had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 167.76%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded OHA Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

OHA Investment Company Profile

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations.

