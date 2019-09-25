Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Purchases £3,315 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Richard King bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £3,315 ($4,331.63).

Shares of OIT remained flat at $GBX 101 ($1.32) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,624 shares. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.70 ($1.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.48.

