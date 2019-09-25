Octopus Aim VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Shares Up 1.2%

Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.86 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.86 ($0.95), 809 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

The stock has a market cap of $79.47 million and a PE ratio of -8.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Octopus Aim VCT 2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.45%.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

