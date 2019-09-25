OAX (OAX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $152,999.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and LATOKEN. OAX has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $152,999.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00186747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.01002475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00085211 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Liqui, LATOKEN and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

