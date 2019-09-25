Oakley Capital Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON OCI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 228 ($2.98). 46,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,317. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 243 ($3.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.82. The company has a market cap of $464.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Laurence Blackall bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($307,069.12).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

