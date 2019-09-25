Oakley Capital Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON OCI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 228 ($2.98). 46,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,317. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 243 ($3.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.82. The company has a market cap of $464.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56.
Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.