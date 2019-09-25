Nxt (NXT) Price Tops $0.0128 on Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Nxt has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $610,237.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036998 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Poloniex, OKEx, Bittrex, CoinEgg, C-CEX, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

